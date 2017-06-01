National spelling bee winner takes prize with ‘marocain’

Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old from Fresno, California has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The winning word was marocain, which is a dress fabric that is made with a warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns.

Vinay is be the first outright winner in a while. For each of the past three years, the bee ended in ties after the contestants successfully completed the competition’s entire list of words.

Last year, Jairam Hathwar of New York spelled “Feldenkrais” (a method of exercise therapy) and Nihar Janga of Texas spelled “gesellschaft” (social relations held together by impersonal ties), giving them a joint title.

To end that scourge of ties, the spelling bee introduced a written “tiebreaker test” this year. If there was a tie at the end of the bee, the speller with the better score on the written test would be named the champ.

Vinay receives a $40,000 grand prize and plenty of bragging rights, while second place gets a $30,000 reward.

This year’s highlights

No matter the winner, the star of the event was 6-year-old Edith Fuller, who became the youngest contestant at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The precocious home-schooled student from Oklahoma correctly figured out “tapas” and “nyctinasty,” but she failed to make the competition’s finals.

As with any intense competition, the bee was full of rapidly swinging emotions. Erin Howard, a sixth-grader from Alabama, offered a plea to the judges before receiving her word.

“OK, you really have to give me a word I know right now. Really,” she said.

She got “apparentement,” or an alliance of French political parties formed during an election.

“I’m sorry, did you misunderstand my request?” she said.

No matter. She got the word right and advanced to the finals of the competition.