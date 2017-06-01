Mariner’s Museum offering $1 admission through Labor Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Mariner’s Museum and Park has reduced admission to just $1 through Labor Day!

The Museum says they’re looking to engage as many people as possible because “though our shared maritime heritage, we are one community.”

“The fabric of our community—our shared connection to the water—is all bound up in our world-class collection and the stories that these amazing objects tell. Our Museum team really believes we are stewards of this collection and these stories on behalf of the entire community. Dollar admission reflects our commitment to making sure that every single person in our community has access to their history… to their stories… and we are incredibly excited to share them with folks this summer,” says Howard Hoege, President and CEO of The Mariners’ Museum and Park.

The Museum experimented with $1 admission in August of 2016 and saw over 39,000 visitors during that time, which was a significant increase from their average August visitation.

During the summer, the Museum will also offer numerous family-friendly programs and events.

A few highlights include programming related to the Museum’s newest exhibition Speed and Innovation in the America’s Cup. Families will be able to build and race their own catamarans at the Boat Design Family Workshop on June 10 after seeing drone demonstrations of hydrofoiling. Families can also get a glimpse of what it takes physically to be an America’s Cup sailor at Train Like an America’s Cup Sailor on July 1 by trying the exercises that these premier athletes use to build muscle and endurance.

Back for its second year, #FindtheBoat will run from June 16 through August 4. This weekly Instagram adventure contest gives guests the opportunity to win weekly prizes worth $100 and grand prizes including a 7-day Caribbean cruise for two from Carnival. Every Friday, a clue to a particular boat in the Museum is posted on Instagram. Visitors decipher the clue to find the location of the boat, snap a selfie with it, and share using #FindtheBoat. The photo serves as the entry for all of the prizes.