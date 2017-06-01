Hampton woman arrested for stabbing man during argument

HAMPTON, Va. – A 58-year-old Hampton woman was arrested early Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 64-year-old man.

Hampton Police responded to the 1300 block of Big Bethel Road at 12:47 a.m. after receiving calls reporting a stabbing.

Officers located a 64-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The investigation revealed the victim and 58-year-old Freda Crump-Davis were involved in a verbal fight that escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, Crump-Davis reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Crump-Davis was arrested and charged with one count of Maiming. She remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.