First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine

Tracking plenty of sunshine….Grab your sunglasses! We’re tracking several days of sunshine. But don’t get used to it.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as high pressure builds over the area. A stray shower is possible, though, this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be very isolated. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

On Friday, we may start the day with a few clouds, but overall, we’re expecting a dry day with sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

We’ll start the weekend dry and sunny with temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday. Showers and storms return late Sunday into Monday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (10-20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: Light & Variable.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1975 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1982 F0 Tornado: Newport News

2001 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

