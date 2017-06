SUFFOLK, Va. – Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Fuller Street Wednesday evening.

The call came in just before 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoking coming from the back of the two-story home.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and marked under control at 7:38 p.m.

Two adults and one child will be displaced due to smoke damage in the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.