HAMPTON, Va. – Three people were shot in the 400 block of Glendale Road, according to police.

Police say one of the victims has died. The second victim has life threatening injuries and the third victim has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

