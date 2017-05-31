Old Dominion women’s hoops introduces new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Women’s Basketball moved into a new era on Wednesday afternoon, as the school introduced new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. After spending the last 8 seasons at South Carolina, the reigning NCAA Women’s Champions, McCray-Penson is transitioning into her first head coaching job.

McCray-Penson was also an assistant at Western Kentucky from 2006-2008.

A former All-American under the late Pat Summitt, McCray-Penson was named the SEC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995, and on top of it all, a national championship in 1991.

During her 11-year professional playing career, McCray-Penson won two Olympic Gold Medals in 1996 and 2000, and was a three-time WNBA All-Star.

McCray-Penson will inherit a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki McCray-Penson to our ODU and Lady Monarch family,” Dr. Selig said. “I am positive our current and future student-athletes will benefit tremendously on and off the court from Nikki’s playing and coaching experiences, both of which have been at the highest levels in the world for women’s basketball.”

Former head coach Karen Barefoot, headed to UNC-Wilmington after compiling a 103-93 record in six years as the Lady Monarchs head coach.