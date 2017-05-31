ODU linebacker, son of head football coach charged with eluding Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Derek Wilder, an Old Dominion University linebacker and son of head coach Bobby Wilder, has been charged with eluding police, court records state.

According to a police report, the incident happened at 11:20 a.m. on May 18. Police say two motorcycles were driving recklessly at West Military and South Military Road.

Police reports say that when an officer initiated a stop, one of the motorcycles stopped but the other motorcycle, driven by Wilder, hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the bike.

Wilder was issued charges and then released.

According to the police report, the other motorcyclist was Aquante Thornton, a former cornerback on the ODU football team.

Thornton and Wilder were charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.

Thornton was charged with failure to properly secure license plate. Wilder was charged with failure to register vehicle.

“Derek Wilder has been suspended indefinitely from the team,” Bobby Wilder told News 3.