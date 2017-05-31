Norfolk Tides infielder Robert Andino suspended for drug violation

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that three Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Baltimore Orioles Minor League infielder Robert Andino has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the program. The suspension of Andino, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides of the International League, is effective immediately.