Norfolk Tides infielder Robert Andino suspended for drug violation

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that three Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Baltimore Orioles Minor League infielder Robert Andino has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the program. The suspension of Andino, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides of the International League, is effective immediately.
Orioles Minor League outfielder Johnny Dixon has received a 72-game suspension without pay after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. The suspension of Dixon, who is currently on the roster of the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Orioles, will be effective at the start of the 2017 DSL season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League left-handed pitcher Bryan Valdez has received a 72-game suspension without pay after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. The suspension of Valdez, who is currently on the roster of the rookie-level Dominican Summer League D-backs, will be effective at the start of the 2017 DSL season.