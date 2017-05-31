NASA to announce plans to fly mission directly into sun’s atmosphere

NASA is set to make an announcement Wednesday about their plans to fly the first mission directly into the sun’s atmosphere.

The mission, Solar Probe Plus, is scheduled to launch sometime between July 31 and August 19, 2018.

During the mission, the spacecraft will be placed into the sun’s orbit within four million miles of the sun’s surface. The spacecraft will be exposed to heat and radiation unlike any spacecraft in history.

NASA hopes they’ll be able to explore the sun’s outer atmosphere and make observations that will help answer questions about the physics of how stars work.

NASA says the data they collect will also help improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, satellites, and astronauts in space.