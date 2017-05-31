Lauryn Hill and Nas going on tour with stops in Virginia and North Carolina

Lauryn Hill and Nas are ready to rule the world.

The singer and the rapper have announced a joint North American tour to kick off September 7 in Chicago.

The “Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas” tour will land in 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in October.

The pair collaborated on the hit 1996 song, “If I Ruled The World.”

The announcement comes a few days after Nas posted a birthday tribute to Hill on his Instagram account.

Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder style to my soul sister Ms Lauryn Hill blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord ) A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on May 25, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae artist Chronixx will join the tour in select cities.

Hill has faced flack in the past for being late, sometimes hours, to her concerts.

The tour will make stops at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on Friday, September 15 and at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh , NC on Wednesday, September 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 2.