It’s getting Victorian in here as we are invaded by steampunk on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - We meet local steampunk enthusiasts and get a feeling for Visions of Future Pasts, the fantastical exposition happening at the Hampton History Museum June 2-4, 2017.

Steampunk is a sub-genre of science fiction that focuses on a romanticized notion of futurism, typically taking place either during the Victorian era (1851-1901) or maintaining similar fashion and aesthetic of the era but set in an alternate time, place, or even world.

On our stage, it looks like a lot of fun.

5th Annual Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past

Opening Ceremony ($5)

Friday, June 2, 6-9 pm

Exhibition of Marvels (Free)

Saturday, June 3, 10 am-5 pm

Sunday, June 4, 1-5 pm

Hampton History Museum

www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org