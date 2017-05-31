Hampton Roads Domino’s locations to hire 300 team members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 300 team members across 24 corporate-owned stores in Hampton Roads.
Available positions include delivery drivers and assistant managers.
Domino’s delivery drivers earn approximately $10 – $11 an hour, inclusive of tips, along with mileage reimbursement. Assistant manager wages are approximately $12 – $14 per hour.
Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.
Here are the locations:
- 1075 George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
- 450 S. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake
- 1011 Eden Way N. in Chesapeake
- 1212 N. King St. in Hampton
- 3003 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
- 602 Lasalle Ave. in Hampton
- 994 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News
- 9963 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
- 12538 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
- 7701 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk
- 195 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
- 725 E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
- 426 Granby St. in Norfolk
- 476 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson
- 996 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach
- 4317 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
- 368 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
- 212 18th St. in Virginia Beach
- 1328 Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
- 1581 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach
- 3809 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach
- 4232 Holland Road in Virginia Beach
- 5256 Providence Road in Virginia Beach
- 135 Grafton Station Lane in Yorktown
