Hampton Roads Domino’s locations to hire 300 team members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 300 team members across 24 corporate-owned stores in Hampton Roads.

Available positions include delivery drivers and assistant managers.

Domino’s delivery drivers earn approximately $10 – $11 an hour, inclusive of tips, along with mileage reimbursement. Assistant manager wages are approximately $12 – $14 per hour.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.

Here are the locations:

  • 1075 George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
  • 450 S. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake
  • 1011 Eden Way N. in Chesapeake
  • 1212 N. King St. in Hampton
  • 3003 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
  • 602 Lasalle Ave. in Hampton
  • 994 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News
  • 9963 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
  • 12538 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
  • 7701 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk
  • 195 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
  • 725 E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
  • 426 Granby St. in Norfolk
  • 476 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson
  • 996 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach
  • 4317 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
  • 368 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
  • 212 18th St. in Virginia Beach
  • 1328 Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
  • 1581 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach
  • 3809 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach
  • 4232 Holland Road in Virginia Beach
  • 5256 Providence Road in Virginia Beach
  • 135 Grafton Station Lane in Yorktown