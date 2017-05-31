Hampton Roads Domino’s locations to hire 300 team members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 300 team members across 24 corporate-owned stores in Hampton Roads.

Available positions include delivery drivers and assistant managers.

Domino’s delivery drivers earn approximately $10 – $11 an hour, inclusive of tips, along with mileage reimbursement. Assistant manager wages are approximately $12 – $14 per hour.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.

Here are the locations:

1075 George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

450 S. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake

1011 Eden Way N. in Chesapeake

1212 N. King St. in Hampton

3003 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

602 Lasalle Ave. in Hampton

994 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

9963 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

12538 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

7701 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

195 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk

725 E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

426 Granby St. in Norfolk

476 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson

996 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach

4317 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach

368 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

212 18th St. in Virginia Beach

1328 Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

1581 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach

3809 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

4232 Holland Road in Virginia Beach

5256 Providence Road in Virginia Beach

135 Grafton Station Lane in Yorktown