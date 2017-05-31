Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show Stranger Things, about the new season he is shooting now and about his relationship with his co-stars.  Gaten is helping kick off a “Summer of Smiles” program, featuring a series of kid-friendly events for traveling families.