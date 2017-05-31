8-year-old boy drowns in Portsmouth pool over Memorial Day weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating the recent drowning of an 8-year-old boy.

Portsmouth dispatchers received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a possible drowning in the 5800 block of Woodside Lane.

Medics and fire personnel arrived to find the 8-year-old boy unresponsive in the deep end of a pool.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

