8-year-old boy drowns in Portsmouth pool over Memorial Day weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating the recent drowning of an 8-year-old boy.
Portsmouth dispatchers received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a possible drowning in the 5800 block of Woodside Lane.
Medics and fire personnel arrived to find the 8-year-old boy unresponsive in the deep end of a pool.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
36.893073 -76.389482