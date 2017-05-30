Your flip flops could be causing long-term health problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the summer-like weather here, many of us will be wearing flip flops again. You may want to think twice about what you're wearing, though.

Dr. Ryan Light with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group at Greenbrier Family Medicine stopped by News3 This Morning to talk about some of the problems they can cause.

Why is it a bad idea to wear flip flops all day long?

We have arches that support each foot. As the day wears on, it is important to have proper support underneath our feet. Without proper support, those valuable arches collapse and you begin to change how you walk.

What happens to the foot when you wear flip flops?

The foot becomes vulnerable when flip-flops are worn excessively. Lack of support can cause critical problems in the arch, forefoot and heel of the foot, and flip-flops can actually alter the way you walk which can lead to pain from the feet to lower back.

What kind of damages are you causing to your body with prolonged use?

Long-term arch and heel pain

Bone spurs

Stress fracture

Knee pain

Hip and lower back pain

When should you see a doctor?

If you feel back pain, knee pain, foot pain and/or hip pain in the lower extremities after prolonged use of flip flops, it may be time to visit your doctor for evaluation.

What are the wrong and right types of flip flips to consider?