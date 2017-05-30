× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, showers, and storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and cloudy with showers and storms… A stationary front will linger across the Carolinas today, with an area of low pressure sliding along it. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail possible. We will likely see a round of scattered showers this morning, a break for midday, and another round of showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s this morning. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off this evening and clouds will begin to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

We will start with sunshine Wednesday morning. Clouds will build in for the afternoon as a cold front moves in. The front will trigger scattered showers and storms for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the low 80s on Wednesday. We will see more sunshine to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Shower/Storm (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 3 (ModerateighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 30th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

