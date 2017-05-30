Suffolk Police look for two missing endangered women

SUFFOLK, Va. –

The Suffolk Police Department is looking for two missing endangered women.

Martha Pittard, age 52, and Gloria Ellis, age 65. Pittard and Ellis were reported missing by their case manager. The women were last seen on St. James Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday evening, and may have gotten into a black car.

Martha Pittard is described as a white female, 5’6”, 160lbs, with shoulder length brown hair. Police say Pittard is intellectually disabled and also suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Gloria Ellis is described as a black female, 5’4”, 130lbs, with salt and pepper hair. Ellis usually walks with a cane and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. There is no photograph available of Ellis at this time.

It is unknown if either women has their medication with them.

Pittard and Ellis have been known to frequent Nancy Drive in Suffolk, and have also been known to stay in Norfolk.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mrs. Pittard and Mrs. Ellis, please call 911 or your local Police Department.