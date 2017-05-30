Police arrest woman accused of concealing dead body in York County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman has been arrested after being accused of concealing a dead body.

The incident happened on July 7, 2016, when the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body in the woods near the 100 block of Theatre Road in Yorktown.

The body found was that of a 20-year-old Poquoson man who died from a drug overdose.

Rachel Walters, 24, is charged with filing a false police report, conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Police are also looking for 19-year-old Dylan Wright in connection with the incident.