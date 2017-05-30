‘Play Me, I’m Yours’ pianos pop up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Thirteen beautiful pianos have popped up throughout the city of Norfolk as part of the art project “Play Me, I’m Yours.”

The Virginia Arts Festival and Chrysler Museum of Art are presenting the project created by Luke Jerram.

This project has been touring internationally since 2008 in over 55 cities with more than 1,700 pianos reaching more than ten million people worldwide.

The street pianos, decorated by local artists and community groups, are located in streets, parks, squares and in other public spaces across the city.

They’ll be out until Sunday, June 4th and will then be given to local organizations that need them.

Follow the project using the hashtag #streetpianosnorfolk and check out Norfolk’s webpage to find where the pianos are and post your own pictures and videos with the masterpieces!