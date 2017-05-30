MLB issues discipline following Monday brawl between Nationals, Giants

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Major league baseball has handed-out discipline for Monday’s benches-clearing brawl started by Nationals’ all-star Bryce Harper and Giants’ reliever Hunter Strickland.

Harper has received a four-game suspension and undisclosed fine for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting. Strickland has received a six-game suspension and undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Harper, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting.

Both players have appealed the suspension and are eligible to play tonight. The Nationals take on the Giants in San Francisco at 10:15pm eastern time.