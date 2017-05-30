Kitten rescued by three men after being thrown off bridge in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK Co., N.C - There are many ways people take action to make their communities better and stronger and in this case it means helping one of the smallest and most vulnerable members of the community.

This week's People Taking Action award goes to three men who were in the right place at the right time and did the right thing.

Three Department of Transportation workers, Reece Newman, Billy Cox and Ben Pressgrave were told News 3 was coming down to do a feature on the little four-week-old kitten they rescued earlier this month. Instead we were there to feature them!

I presented them all with People Taking Action awards and a gift card for $300 from our Community Partner Southern Bank.

That little kitten is Bridger Catfish Newman was adopted and named by Newman. The little guy wouldn’t have had a chance if these three heroes hadn’t been inspecting the Mann’s Harbor Bridge near Manteo that day when a car going an estimated 60 mph threw the baby feline off the bridge.

“We were about a mile from shore. We were the only boat out there,” said Pressgrave. “We raced the boat over there and Billy scooped it up out of the water.”

“We just did everything we could to get him in the boat," Cox said. "He was pretty tired when we got him in the boat he didn’t have a lot left.”

They weren’t even scheduled to be there that day but lucky for this little kitty the three angels were watching over him.

So how is Bridger doing now I asked. "He's doing great. He’s been eating drinking, using the litter box, good vet report, fitting in good at home," said Newman.

He even has an older feline step sister at home who has taken him under her wing so she’s officially part of the family.