Coast Guard rescues Virginia Beach man from sinking sailboat near Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Virginia Beach man from a sinking sailboat near Tangier Island early Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven watchstanders received a report that a sailboat with one man aboard had hit a submerged object and was taking on water during the stormy weather.

A 45-foot Response Boat – Medium crew from Station Fort Macon and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched in response.

The boat crew arrived to find the sailor fatigued and disoriented. The weather at the scene was reported as two-foot seas and 20 knot winds.

The crew transported the man to Station Milford Haven where local EMS were waiting. The man declined treatment and opted to return home to Virginia Beach.

The man has arranged for commercial salvage of his sailboat, Sweet Revenge.