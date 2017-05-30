Gates County deputy charged after allegedly having sexual contact with female prisoner

GATES CO., N.C. – A deputy has bonded out of jail after being arrested allegedly having sexual contact with a female prisoner.

27 year-old Patrick Batts was charged with sexual contact by a custodian, first-degree sexual offense and obstruction of justice.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Batts was transporting a female prisoner from Gates County to the Hertford County jail late Wednesday evening, May 24.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 25, he reported that the prisoner had escaped. Surveillance video shows that the deputy let the prisoner get out of the car and leave.

The woman was found and was not taken back to jail, according to state officials.

They said the video shows the deputy freely let the woman out of the car.

Deputy Patrick Batts, a six-month employee of the Gates County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents arrested Batts that night for actions that occurred while on route to the jail, and took him to a holding cell at the Hertford County jail.

He was released on a $150,000 secured bond and scheduled for court on June 16.