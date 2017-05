SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Nationals all-star Bryce Harper charged Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland during the eighth inning of Monday’s Washington/San Francisco game at AT&T Park.

Punches were thrown and benches cleared. Harper and Strickland were both ejected. The Nats won the game, 3-0.

Your browser does not support iframes.

As for why this went down? In the 2014 National League Division Series, Harper homered in both of his at bats vs. Strickland.