Newport News Police looking for missing 74-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who may have dementia.

Lee Vander Clark left his home to go to the store on Saturday around 10 p.m.

He called home around 11:30 p.m. to let his family know he was lost.

Since then, he has not been seen or heard from.

He left his home in a white 2003 Buick, possible a LaSabre, with the Virginia tag XHA-4876.

He lives in the 900 block of 13th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.