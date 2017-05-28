Local school hosts expo focusing on global, environmental concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – St. John the Apostle Catholic School hosted its first annual schoolwide expo focusing on global concerns and the impact they have on our local environment.

The school is a K-8 STREAM school that integrates science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and mathematics through problem based learning.

This year, students focused on Oceanography and selected an area of interested based on a problem within our local ocean.

Students took their area of interest and worked with peers who shared similar focus areas.

They conducted research, experiments, collected data and worked to understand potential solutions to the problems.

Students also participated in a community clean-up at various beaches throughout Virginia Beach.