8th Annual “Bam Bam’s Spring Jam” bigger, better, and still growing

NORFOLK, Va. - It all started with "50 people" and Kam Chancellor having to make multiple trips to the grocery store for more food during his first Memorial Day cookout at Poplar Hall Park.

"I remember when there wasn't enough food," said Hampton high alum, and Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Chancellor, a Maury High graduate, went on to attend Virginia Tech and has spent all 7 of his NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. No matter how big and beloved Chancellor has become in Seattle and the NFL, his heart brings him back to Norfolk every Memorial Day weekend.

Similar to years past, Chancellor got support from teammates, other local athletes, and the Hampton Roads community. Bayside High grad and Oakland Raiders quarterback E.J. Manuel, William & Mary grad and Chicago Bears cornerback B.W. Webb, and former Norfolk State and current New York Knick Kyle O'Quinn were in attendance.

Great Bridge High graduate and Charlotte Hornet Briante Weber, Denbigh High alum and now-Arizona Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea, and Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril, and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman were also supporting Chancellor during the weekend.