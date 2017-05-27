× Waterside District to host Stanley Cup watch parties

NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District has partnered with the Norfolk Admirals to host Stanley Cup watch parties.

The parties are in support of the Admirals’ new National Hockey League Affiliate, the Nashville Predators.

Fans can watch the new parent club compete for the top prize in hockey on the big screen at “The Market.”

Supporters that attend any watch party in Admirals gear will receive a free $10 gift card to The Market.

The 2017 Stanley Cup Final starts Monday, May 29, in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pens. The Stanley Cup Final could end as early as Monday, June 5, if the series ends in a sweep, or as late as Wednesday, June 14, if the series goes a full seven games.