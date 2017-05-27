Suffolk Firefighter taken to hospital after battling flames at a house

Suffolk, Va. — A Suffolk Firefighter is recovering from heat exhaustion following a house fire Saturday afternoon.

This happened in the 600 block of Ashley Avenue just after 4 P.M.

When officials arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the two-story home.

Later, fire crews discovered flames in the back room of the house stretching from the first to the second floor.

The fire was placed under control within fifteen minutes.

Two adults have been displaced from the home and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.