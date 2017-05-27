Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a special deal for customers.

On Friday, June 2, customers can select on free doughnut from the entire menu all day long!

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite days because we choose to celebrate each customer’s individually sweet experience with our brand,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “When everyone is able to participate by enjoying a Krispy Kreme doughnut of their choice for free, the experience is truly priceless.”

Krispy Kreme is encouraging customers to post a photo with your favorite doughnut with the hashtag #NationalDoughnutDay on June 2.