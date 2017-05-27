Good Samaritan rescues 6 boaters in distress near Cape Henry

Virginia Beach, Va. — A good samaritan takes action to save 6 boaters who were stranded of the coast of Cape Henry.

This happened around 6 A.M Saturday Morning.

An official with The United States Coast Guard tells us crews were on their way to rescue to the distressed boaters.

When crews arrived they found, the boaters were already saved thanks to a good samaritan who was sailing in a ship named “cutting up”.

No one was injured in this incident.

There’s no word on what caused the boaters to become distressed