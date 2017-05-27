Dunkin’ Donuts releases new s’mores flavored coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing a new s’mores flavored coffee just in time for summer!

Dunkin’ says they’ve been crafting the classic summer flavor for their signature coffee for about a year.

“With so many layers of delicious flavors, we had to get the balance of toasted marshmallow to graham cracker to chocolate just right,” their website said. “We found that the sweet, vanilla notes of the marshmallow and the smooth, roasted taste of our coffee bring to life that toasted marshmallow flavor you expect in the perfect S’mores. Adding that graham cracker taste, plus the chocolate flavoring as the base, really rounds out the S’mores flavor.”

There will also be a s’mores flavored Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, which was recently added to Dunkin’s menu.

From May 29 until July 2, customers can try a small Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee for the special price of $1.99.

The new s’mores flavor is also available in hot and iced coffees, lattes and macchiatos.