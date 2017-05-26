Virginia Wesleyan stays alive at Division III softball world series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (VWU Media Relations) – The No. 1-ranked Virginia Wesleyan softball team scored a pair in the fourth inning to eliminate No. 22 Trine University, 2-0, Friday in an elimination game of the College World Series.

The game was tied in the top of the fourth when Claire Ryan led off the inning with a walk. Kaylee Fox looked to capitalize when she lined a shallow fly ball out to left field, but Madison Glaubke charged and made a tremendous diving catch for the first out. Hanna Hull sat down the next two Thunder hitters in quick fashion.

Coach Brandon Elliott fired up his team on the sideline prior to the bottom of the fourth and the squad responded with the lone runs of the game.

Cassetty Howerin led off with a walk, moving to third on a double off the left-field wall by Blake Henderson. Teresa Cardamone singled on a shallow fly ball to right-center field to score Howerin, moving Henderson to third.

The Marlins got gutsy with one out and runners on the corners as Glaubke placed a perfect bunt down the third base line, scoring Henderson on the squeeze for a 2-0 lead.

That score remained until the top of the sixth when Trine made the contest interesting. Michaela Hartline was hit by the pitch to start the frame. An out later, Fox singled to left-center, moving Hartline to second.

Carly Bachna launched a ball to deep left field, but Glaubke ranged back and reached high over her head to make the catch. Her momentum carried her to the ground giving Hartline, who had tagged up, the thought to race all the way home from second. Glaubke got to her feet and launched a throw home, beating Hartline by several feet for the inning-ending double play.

Hull registered three strikeouts in the top of the seventh to end the game and secure the win for the Marlins.

Glaubke and Cardamone went 1-for-3 with an RBI each. Howerin scored a run while walking in all three of her plate appearances.

Hull (30-3) allowed three hits and one walk in a complete game shutout, striking out 10. She becomes just the second Marlin to win 30 games in a season, joining Tina Clark who accomplished the feat in 1986 and 1988.

Virginia Wesleyan (49-3) faces the loser of Texas-Tyler/Amherst on Saturday at 5 p.m. in another elimination game.