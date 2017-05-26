Virginia State Trooper shot during operation in Richmond, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. –A Virginia State Trooper has been rushed to VCU Medical Center after being shot during a operation in the city’s Mosby Court neighborhood, sources tell CBS 6.

State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., during the operation in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

The Trooper has been transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. He is currently in surgery, sources say.

State Police have not confirmed the Trooper’s injuries at this time.

Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Richmond Police Department are investigating the incident. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Redd, Coalter and Accommodation have been blocked off while units investigate the crime scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.