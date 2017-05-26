Two women help rescue tractor trailer driver after crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two women helped rescue the driver of a tractor trailer after a crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday evening.

Winds were more than 60 miles an hour and blew the tractor trailer over, according to officials.

Holley Bradbury and Kanisha Hasberry were on the way home towards Virginia Beach when they saw the truck on its side.

"That was the biggest thing to us was that somebody needs to make sure [the driver] is okay," Bradbury said.

She and others helped get the driver of the tractor trailer through the windshield and to safety.

The man appeared to just have minor injuries, Bradbury said.