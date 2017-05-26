The long lost “Reduced” Shakespeare play coming to town on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

N ORFOLK, VA - The Reduced Shakespeare Company is a three-man comedy troupe that takes long, serious subjects and reduces them to short, sharp comedies. The “Bad Boys of Abridgment” have a new show coming to Norfolk May 26-28 as part of the Virginia Arts Festival's Norfolk Fringe Festival.

Its "the long-lost first play written by none other than seventeen-year-old William Shakespeare." And they insist they are "not completely making this up."

Norfolk Fringe Festival

Reduced Shakespeare Company

May 26-28, Wells Theatre

www.vafest.org | 757-282-2822

Presented by Virginia Arts Festival

www.vafest.org