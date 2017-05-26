Summer Explosion: Beach hacks you need to know!

Summer time means hitting the beach, especially here in Hampton Roads.

But sometimes lugging the chairs, towels, snacks, sunscreen, water, umbrella, and everything else you need can be a pain!

We found some ‘beach hacks’ that will hopefully make that trip to the ocean a little bit easier.

How about using a fitted sheet as your beach blanket. Towels can be too small for the whole family, and the elastic on the fitted sheet can keep sand out!

Rumor has it that baby powder can help get sand off of you and the kids. If you sprinkle it on hands and feet, it will dry up the moisture and sand comes off easier.

Sunscreen is imperative when you’re in the beating sun all day. One trick is to put it on before you even leave the house. That way the kids aren’t distracted by the excitement of water or sand and it has time to sink in. After that, store it in the cooler while you’re sitting on the beach. Then it serves as a chilly relief when kids need to re-apply.

Hide your valuables in a cleaned out sunscreen bottle or a clean diaper. It sounds crazy – but if you don’t want to leave your stuff unattended, disguising them will deter anyone from grabbing your goodies!

When you’re packing the cooler, instead of filling it with ice, freeze water bottles and a gallon bag of water to use instead. That way as the water melts you can drink the water bottles and use the gallon bag for any wet swimsuits or towels.

