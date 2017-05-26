Newport News principal on administrative leave after student prayed for during incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The principal and secretary of George J. Mcintosh Elementary School were placed on administrative leave after an incident Tuesday.

A Newport News Public Schools specialist told News 3 a kindergarten student was having behavioral issues in class.

The students and teacher left the classroom as the principal and secretary entered to address the student.

The secretary reportedly prayed over the student in the classroom while the principal was in the same room, the specialist said.

Although the student’s parent was outside the classroom while this was happening and did not complain, other staff members complained which launched an investigation.

The specialist said the principal and secretary have since been put on administrative leave.