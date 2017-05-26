Crews respond to potential hazmat situation in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk authorities are responding to a potentially hazardous material situation in the East Suffolk Gardens neighborhood.

Authorities responded to a home in the 500 block of Roosevelt Drive at 9:24 a.m. for an unrelated matter.

Assistance from Suffolk Fire-Rescue was requested at 10:08 a.m.

Since then, the Fire Marshal’s office determined that four nearby residences needed to be evacuated as a precaution.

Some nearby roads are also closed. Custis Road is currently closed at Wilson Court, Roosevelt Drive is currently closed at Truman Road, and Lake Kennedy Drive is currently closed at Roosevelt Drive.

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.