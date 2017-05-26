× ‘5 Days to Fit & Fab’ – 5 exercises you should be doing at the gym

‘5 Days to Fit & Fab’ – Tips from a personal trainer at Onelife Fitness on the 5 things you should be using at the gym.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Trainer Ardelia, with Onelife Fitness in Virginia Beach, teamed up with News 3's Kristen Crowley to put together the top 5 things that you should try to incorporate into your workouts at the gym. All of these moves can be modified to your level of fitness too. Some of these machines may look intimidating but are simple to use and will help take your workouts to the next level. If you have any questions always ask a trainer for advice.

TRX - The TRX straps can be used in so many ways. You can easily adjust your depth to challenge yourself too. Curved Manual Treadmill - This machine offers several options of running, walking and angling your body Battle Ropes - Most gyms have these, they are great for cardio and toning. Smith Machine - This machine offers controlled movement for squats and lunges. Dead Lift - A solid move to build strength, form is key so start light and ask a trainer for advice.

Check out our entire '5 Days to Fit & Fab' series topics below!

Top 5 tips on nutrition to get beach body ready with Jim White Fitness and Nutrition HERE

Top 5 trends in active wear for 2017 with Labl Fitness & Fashion HERE

Top 5 ways to improve mobility and decrease back pain with Thrive Proactive Health HERE

The 5 moves you can do at home to boost your metabolism in the 15 mintues workout from Hammer Fitness HERE

The 5 exercises you need to add into your gym routine to take your workouts to the next level from Onelife Fitness HERE