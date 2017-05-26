3 ideas for meatless Memorial Day meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a couple days people will be firing up their grills and cooking out for the Memorial Day holiday.

Typically that means hamburgers and hot dogs, but with a number of people choosing to eat less meat, we've got some ideas for vegetarian options to include at your cookout.

Kristie Middleton is the Sr. Food Policy Director for The Humane Society of the United States and author of the book MeatLess: Transform the Way You Eat and Live - One Meal at a Time.

She stopped by the News 3 studio Friday to share some tasty options. Watch the video to see what she recommends to make your guests happy at your cookout.