× Woman’s service animal that detects seizures goes missing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk woman is pleading for the return of her one-year-old service cat, ‘Millie’.

Brea Denton says she brought Millie to ‘HK on the Bay’ in the Chic’s Beach area Friday and the cat escaped when another person at the restaurant was holding her.

Denton says she has seizures and Millie, a certified service cat, helps detect when they’re going to happen and alerts other people.

The two recently moved back to Hampton Roads after Denton says she lost her home in the 2016 wildfires in Gatlinburg, TN.

Denton says Millie was her only possession and she’s asking for help to find her. She says the cat was wearing a blue harness with a red leash when she went missing. Members of the Chic’s Beach community have been helping look.

Denton’s family members say they’ve also been in contact with Virginia Beach Animal Control and other organizations.

If you see Millie, you’re asked to call Denton at (251) 209-2659.