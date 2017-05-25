We learn the hottest rec sports for adults this Summer on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Adults like to play games too, and the folks form the Virginia Beach Field House are with us to talk about how to get involved in adult rec leagues and the hottest rec sports this summer - sand volleyball and bubbleball. (If you don't know what bubbleball is, you have to watch!)

Summer Sand Volleyball Leagues

Registrations now OPEN

Season Runs ThroughJuly 21st

Play two sets against two teams per night.

TIKI BAR WILL BE OPEN!

Summer Sand Volleyball Tournaments

Men’s Women’s, Coed and Juniors Divisions

Music, Food, Drinks and Great Volleyball.

Presented by The Virginia Beach Field House

757-247-3955

http://www.beachfieldhouse.com/