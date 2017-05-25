We learn the hottest rec sports for adults this Summer on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Adults like to play games too, and the folks form the Virginia Beach Field House are with us to talk about how to get involved in adult rec leagues and the hottest rec sports this summer - sand volleyball and bubbleball. (If you don't know what bubbleball is, you have to watch!)
Summer Sand Volleyball Leagues
Registrations now OPEN
Season Runs ThroughJuly 21st
Play two sets against two teams per night.
TIKI BAR WILL BE OPEN!
Summer Sand Volleyball Tournaments
Men’s Women’s, Coed and Juniors Divisions
Music, Food, Drinks and Great Volleyball.
Presented by The Virginia Beach Field House
757-247-3955
http://www.beachfieldhouse.com/