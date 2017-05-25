Waterside District now offering a 20% military discount

NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District in Norfolk is now offering a big discount to military personnel!

All active duty and retired military personnel who show a valid military ID, or are in uniform, will receive a 20 percent discount!

The discount applies to purchases at Blue Moon TapHouse, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, PBR Norfolk Country Bar, The Harbor Club, and the eateries in The Market. Alcohol purchases are excluded from the discount.

“We are pleased to provide a discount to honor the brave men and women who are called to protect and defend our country,” said Glenn Sutch, President of Waterside District. “This is our way of thanking them for their service and for the sacrifices that they have made on our behalf. Waterside District offers a wide variety of dining and entertainment options for those who are stationed or located in the Hampton Roads region, and we invite them to be a part of Norfolk’s newest waterfront experience.”

Waterside District opened in early May after a $40 million overhaul and rebranding of Norfolk’s Waterside Festival Marketplace.