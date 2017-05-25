Summer Explosion: Hampton Roads Hot Spots!

Finally, summer is here!

The kids are out of school, the weather’s nice and you have some more time to spend with the family.

We’ve got quite a few great summer attractions here in Hampton Roads so you don’t have to travel too far to add a little excitement to your summer break.

A popular spot is Ocean Breeze. The water park is officially open for good Memorial Day weekend. They open every day at 10am and closing time depends on the day of the week. You can get a single day pass for ages 10 and up for $32.00 online, and $26.99 for ages 3-9. Or if you see your family going three or more times, a season pass for $69.99 may be worth it.

Right next to that is Motor World. They’re open from 10am to midnight all summer long. You can get a three hour riding pass for $50 or you can pay for rides and activities individually.

Or if you want a little thrill, Busch Gardens is ready for you! They open the park at 10am every day. Single day passes start at $55 online and are significantly cheaper than the $90 you’ll spend at the park. You can also get a multi-day pass if you see your family going a few times.

Partnered with that is Water Country USA. Online tickets start at $40 for a single-day pass.

Or if you want a little outdoor activity, the Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium is a great place to test your fear of heights. You can get a three hour climbing pass for one of the kids for $55.