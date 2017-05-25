Student to be disciplined after bringing kitchen knife to Hampton school

HAMPTON, Va. – A student will be disciplined after bringing a kitchen knife to Lindsay Middle School.
Students noticed the knife and reported it to school officials, who found it in the student’s locker.
The school said the student responsible for the knife will be disciplined according to the student right’s handbook.
Parents got a phone call from the school about the incident on Thursday:
Dear Lindsay Middle School parents and guardians. The safety of our students and staff is a high priority. I want to share with you that yesterday students reported to us that a student had a kitchen knife in a locker. We quickly located the knife and involved the Hampton Police Department in our investigation. No one was injured. The student will be disciplined according to our Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. I commend the students who shared this crucial information with our staff members. Thank you for your support of Lindsay Middle School.