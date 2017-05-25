Pit bull kills Chihuahua during attack in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A pit bull/lab mix killed a Chihuahua during an attack Thursday.

Police said dispatchers got a call at 12:45 p.m. regarding a pit bill that had attacked a Chihuahua at a residence in the 100 block of Red Top Court.

Police and Animal Control responded and found that a male pit bull/lab mix attacked and killed a female Chihuahua on the property.

The Chihuahua reportedly belonged to the owner’s girlfriend.

The pit bull/lab mix was secured on the property, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.