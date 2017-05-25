Coast Guard searching for missing boater after vessel capsizes in Cherrystone Inlet

CHERRYSTONE, Va. – Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater Friday night.

The boater went missing in the Cherrystone Inlet after a 27 foot Skip Boat capsized.

The Coast Guard said three people were on board when the boat capsized.

Two of the boaters were rescued by a good samaritan but one is still missing.

The missing boater was reportedly wearing waders, a red shirt and was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews are actively searing for the boater.

37.313672 -75.995667