Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump’s travel ban

A federal appeals court upheld Thursday an injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries.
The ruling upholds a lower court’s decision to halt core portions of the executive order indefinitely.
The new ban was announced in March, but never got off the ground because federal courts blocked it just hours before it was set to go into effect. It would have banned people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.
